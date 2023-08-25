17th annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival kicks off with headline performances, regional talent

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The sound of music will once again be heard on the slopes of the Porcupine Mountains this weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex Friday morning, eager to claim seating spots for the 17th annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival. The two-day event brings performers of all music genres from across the U.S.

“Our music festival really celebrates music of all styles,” said music festival director Cheryl Sundberg. “We’ll have blues, we’ll have rock, we’ll have folk, we’ll have country, we’ll have bluegrass, and these performers come in from all over the country.”

Headline acts, such as Myron Elkins and The Commonheart, perform on the Peace Hill Outdoor Stage set up against the sports complex chalet. Regional performers like Dennis Philips have their own stage inside the chalet. There is also a busking barn near the chair lift, where amateurs and professionals can perform.

Sundberg says the festival was made possible this year through grant funding.

“We did receive project support grant funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council,” continued Sundberg. “That goes towards a portion of our performers, and we’re very grateful for the Funding to the Arts, which helps us to bring these acts to our rural area that’s so far off the beaten path.”

The festival draws in all kinds of attendees, including first-timers like Rick and Liz Gardipee.

“I found the festival, and then also found that there was camping at Union Bay,” said Rick.

“The two activities worked together kind of perfectly,” said Liz. “We were kind of excited to come up and see the bands.”

There are also those who come year after year, including seven-year festival veteran Ronald Romatoski.

“It’s a small venue, which is better than some of these big ones,” said Romatoski. “I don’t like where there’s 40,000 people. I’d rather have just a couple thousand people and it’s nice and relaxed.”

The festival will open again Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for its last day, with its final headliner wrapping up at 10 p.m. There is also a tent with games and activities for kids. For a full schedule of all performances, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.