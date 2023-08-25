1 dead in fiery crash in Iron County despite heroic effort from passing motorist

(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a crash left his vehicle ablaze on Thursday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Michigan State Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Channing Rd. in Mansfield Township.

The crash was reported by a fellow motorist who advised the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, the motorist pulled the driver from the burning vehicle while first responders were en route to the scene.

The driver, a 60-year-old Michigan resident, was transported by EMS to UP Health System - Marquette, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Michigan State Police Troopers were assisted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Sagola Fire Department and Crystal Falls Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
UPDATE: South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette reopen for swimming
Vincent Roop is one of 7 men arrested in an undercover child sex crime operation in Marquette...
UP school responds to arrest of former staff member in undercover child sex crime sting
Conservation District Chair Robert VanDamme
Delta Conservation District seeks Attorney General legal services

Latest News

Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
Marquette Bear
Marquette Bear
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
Captains of NMU's softball team stop by to give a preview of their upcoming season.
NMU Softball Captains preview upcoming season