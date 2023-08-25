1 dead in fiery crash in Iron County despite heroic effort from passing motorist

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a crash left his vehicle ablaze on Thursday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Michigan State Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Channing Rd. in Mansfield Township.

The crash was reported by a fellow motorist who advised the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, the motorist pulled the driver from the burning vehicle while first responders were en route to the scene.

The driver, a 60-year-old Michigan resident, was transported by EMS to UP Health System - Marquette, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Michigan State Police Troopers were assisted by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Sagola Fire Department and Crystal Falls Fire Department.

