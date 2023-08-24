Walkers raise mental health awareness with Miles for the Mind

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a mental health awareness walk in Ishpeming on Wednesday.

It was the 4th annual Miles for the Mind. Participants gathered at Christ the King Church where guest speakers and vendors offered mental health resources. They then went for a one-mile walk around Ishpeming.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

“It shows as a community that mental health is nothing to be ashamed of,” said Tonya Allen, Miles for the Mind founder. “The more we talk about it and the more we come together and openly show that we aren’t ashamed, I think it helps someone who’s struggling seek the help that they need.”

This year, all the money raised from the event went to the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Scholarship which will go to a Westwood student.

