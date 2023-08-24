UPDATE: South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette reopen for swimming

By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Water samples taken on August 24 show that bacteria levels have returned to safe levels at South Beach and Tourist Park Beach in Marquette.

The beaches are open to swimming once again. The City of Marquette will continue to monitor the water quality at the city’s beaches during the summer swimming season.

Last published: Aug 24, 11:40:18 a.m.

Two beaches in Marquette are closed due to increased levels of bacteria.

During routine testing, elevated levels of E. coli, have been detected at South Beach and Tourist Park Beach swimming areas in Marquette.

The beaches are closed to swimming until further notice.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beaches to swimming when State water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach and Tourist Park Beach to alert the public.

