St. Vincent De Paul calls for community support

The nonprofit is asking the community for food and monetary donations to support families in...
The nonprofit is asking the community for food and monetary donations to support families in need.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Officials at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Ishpeming said it’s in dire need of donations.

They said the nonprofit has seen reduced assistance from federally funded programs that bring food like frozen meat to the pantry.

President Lisa Niemi said that the need for the pantry has spiked along with losing those programs.

“We’ve seen an increase in the demand for food services over the past six months,” Niemi said. “We used to serve, maybe, 62 families a month last year. We’re now serving almost 100 families a month. In July, we served 135 families.”

Now, Niemi said the pantry relies heavily on community donations.

“As you can see our shelves are pretty bare right now,” Niemi said. “We used to have tons of fruit juices that would come through that program, frozen meats, a lot of our frozen items, and now that’s just not available anymore.”

Niemi said the amount of money the organization has spent on food for families has nearly doubled compared to last year.

She explained monetary donations will allow the pantry to purchase frozen goods. She also said donating any canned or dry goods would be greatly appreciated.

“Our canned vegetables, canned fruits we’re really limited on right now, juice, toilet paper is a big one too,” Niemi said. “We try to give out to every family that comes in and we’re just struggling to find reasonably priced toilet paper.”

Vice President Mary Loy said donating to the thrift store is another good way to support the pantry.

“Clothing that you donate, we get the overage from the store, so that helps us purchase food,” Loy said.

Both monetary and food donations can be dropped off at the thrift store on Cleveland Avenue during usual business hours.

You can learn more about what the food pantry is accepting on their Facebook.

