South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette closed to swimming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two beaches in Marquette are closed due to increased levels of bacteria.

During routine testing, elevated levels of E. coli, have been detected at South Beach and Tourist Park Beach swimming areas in Marquette.

The beaches are closed to swimming until further notice.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beaches to swimming when State water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach and Tourist Park Beach to alert the public.

