South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette closed to swimming

City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two beaches in Marquette are closed due to increased levels of bacteria.

During routine testing, elevated levels of E. coli, have been detected at South Beach and Tourist Park Beach swimming areas in Marquette.

The beaches are closed to swimming until further notice.

The City of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beaches to swimming when State water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. Signs have been posted at South Beach and Tourist Park Beach to alert the public.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Roop is one of 7 men arrested in an undercover child sex crime operation in Marquette...
UP school responds to arrest of former staff member in undercover child sex crime sting
All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
From left to right - PSO Rebecca Person,PSO Trevor Povolo, Director Rutter, PSO Andrew Mann,...
Kingsford Public Safety adds 4 new officers to ranks
Jason Bardo and Carl Jean Chacon are both charged with possession of cocaine.
2 arrested for cocaine possession in Iron River after traffic stop

Latest News

Very different prices for two similar items.
How much will back-to-school shopping cost you this year?
Leslie Hartman, Scott Corkin, and Kristin Andreae join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on...
Active Physical Therapy celebrates 10 years of serving the community
All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
PFAS faucet generic
Michigan appeals court upholds decision striking down water rules on ‘forever chemicals’