Schools focus on student mental, emotional health ahead of new school year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - As students prepare for back to school, districts are putting more focus on students’ mental health.

Many districts have hired extra counselors this year to address student mental health.

Ishpeming Public Schools Counselor says the focus should be on physical, mental and emotional health.

“I always talk about routine and structure and eating right and exercising and drinking enough water but, I always say employ the 80/20 rule, if you’re doing it right 80% of the time, the other 20% isn’t going to matter as much, every day is a new day,” said Penny Barney, Ishpeming Public School counselor.

Barney also says one of the most important parts of back-to-school health is getting enough sleep, and that means limiting time with electronics at night.

“Lights out, calm, quiet time from about 9 p.m. on and if you’re looking at elementary kids it’s even earlier, they need at least about 10 hours of sleep at night to function optimally and teenagers really should be getting the same amount,” Barney added.

U.P. college students are less than a week away from returning to classes. Northern Michigan University has a counseling and consultation service inside the new WellBeing Center.

“The counseling department offers individual counseling, group counseling. We also offer consultation services for students who have a prior existing therapist and we have a telehealth room,” said Angie Stebbins, NMU Counseling & Consultation Services department head.

Stebbins says one of the keys to avoiding burnout during the school year is sticking to a schedule that includes downtime.

“We absolutely need routine and behavioral activation is something that we use in counseling, specifically to combat depression and anxiety and behavioral activation is keeping within a schedule, getting up, doing things, getting involved, exercising,” Stebbins added.

Stebbins also says NMU now offers online scheduling to get into the counseling department.

