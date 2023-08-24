One more round of rain tomorrow with cooler weekend

Scattered rain moves in from the northwest for tomorrow bringing rounds of light to moderate showers in the afternoon. After tomorrow chances of rain takes a break for the weekend with cloudy skies and cool conditions. Though be sure to have the umbrella nearby as rain increases going into Monday morning from the northwest. Rain will be widespread by Monday afternoon and lingers into Tuesday and wraps up by Tuesday night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered rain and isolated thundershowers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s near shore; Mid to isolated High 70s inland

Saturday: Decreasing clouds throughout the day; cooler air

>Highs: Mid to High 60s near shore; High 60s to Low 70s inland

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonal air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Monday: Increasing clouds; moderate rain with chances of isolated thundershowers

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Lingering rain chances in the morning and part of the afternoon; cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with cooler air

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.