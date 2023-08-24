No injuries reported in pickup truck fire in Negaunee Twp.

The truck was located on North Road.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a pickup truck caught fire in Negaunee Township on Thursday.

Around 12:15 p.m., there was a report of a truck that had caught fire on North Road.

The Negaunee Township Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the truck.

TV6 will update the story as more information becomes available.

