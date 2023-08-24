NMUs Wildcat Marching Band is gets in tune

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcat Marching Band is getting its steps in this week.

The band can usually be found serenading football enthusiasts at the Superior Dome, but they can’t do that without putting in work. The NMU Marching Band Camp gives members a chance to prepare for a new season.

Marching Band Director Dr. Steve Grugin said this is the largest freshman class the university has seen in many years, resulting in a larger band.

Jon Schertz, Wildcat Marching Band vice president/drum major, said the new members are starting to learn the moves.

“I’m honestly really looking forward to the shows,” said Schertz. “We’ve got a really good group of marchers and a really good group of players, which is all you can hope for in a marching band. Not only do they have a great attitude, but they have a willingness to learn, so I think our shows are going to be next level this year.”

The first NMU home football game is Sept. 9, but the band’s first performance is Saturday at Harbor Fest.

