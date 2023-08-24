NMUs Wildcat Marching Band is gets in tune

The NMU Marching Band Camp gives members a chance to prepare for a new season.
The NMU Marching Band Camp gives members a chance to prepare for a new season.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcat Marching Band is getting its steps in this week.

The band can usually be found serenading football enthusiasts at the Superior Dome, but they can’t do that without putting in work. The NMU Marching Band Camp gives members a chance to prepare for a new season.

Marching Band Director Dr. Steve Grugin said this is the largest freshman class the university has seen in many years, resulting in a larger band.

Jon Schertz, Wildcat Marching Band vice president/drum major, said the new members are starting to learn the moves.

“I’m honestly really looking forward to the shows,” said Schertz. “We’ve got a really good group of marchers and a really good group of players, which is all you can hope for in a marching band. Not only do they have a great attitude, but they have a willingness to learn, so I think our shows are going to be next level this year.”

The first NMU home football game is Sept. 9, but the band’s first performance is Saturday at Harbor Fest.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Roop is one of 7 men arrested in an undercover child sex crime operation in Marquette...
UP school responds to arrest of former staff member in undercover child sex crime sting
All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
From left to right - PSO Rebecca Person,PSO Trevor Povolo, Director Rutter, PSO Andrew Mann,...
Kingsford Public Safety adds 4 new officers to ranks
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

The nonprofit is asking the community for food and monetary donations to support families in...
St. Vincent De Paul calls for community support
Vickie Micheau said the U.P. State Fair saw a 1% attendance increase compared to last year.
95th Annual UP State Fair breaks attendance record
The truck was located on North Road.
No injuries reported in pickup truck fire in Negaunee Twp.
“MI Power for All” plan includes these 6 bills with these four specific goals
Environmental advocates, industry reps and legislators discuss “MI Power for All” plan