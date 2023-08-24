Morning fog then light rain showers

Areas of dense fog continue during the morning. Then, a few scattered showers will develop during the morning. Otherwise, our next front moves in tomorrow. Thunderstorms will develop along the front during the afternoon and evening. High pressure will move in during the weekend with dry air leading to more sunny conditions. Temperatures will be ranging slightly below to near normal through the weekend.

Today: Morning fog followed by some light showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 70s along shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland

Saturday: Becoming sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Upper 60so low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s low 70s

Tuesday: Light scattered rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s

