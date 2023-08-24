‘Linked to Legends: The UP Teams that Played the Packers’ documentary available for streaming Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2, Packers fans and history buffs will be able to stream “Linked to Legends: The U.P. Teams that Played the Packers” for free.

According to a press release, the Emmy-nominated documentary produced by NMU Communications Professor Dwight Brady unearths the century-old stories of five Upper Peninsula communities and their teams that played the Packers and other NFL teams from 1919-1926.

“Linked to Legends has been out for nearly three years, and I felt it was time to make it available to everyone for free as the Packers get ready for a new season and a new era in the team’s incredible history,” said Brady.

The seventy-minute documentary not only highlights the history of the games between the Packers and the U.P. teams, it dives into the personal triumphs and tragedies associated with many of the players and coaches from that era.

“It’s such a fascinating history with so many colorful characters and their compelling stories, so I think even folks who are not big football fans will find something of value in this documentary,” said Brady.

Linked to Legends debuted on WNMU-TV in November of 2020, and according to the station’s Broadcast & Production Manager Bob Thomson, this free access to “Linked to Legends” is a great way to help celebrate WNMU-TV’s 50th Anniversary. “WNMU is focused on bringing local programs to our viewers that tell a story about our region and its history.

“We are excited to bring Linked to Legends to our online viewers for free as a thank you for 50 years of support to keep Public TV alive and well in our area. Thanks also to producer Dr. Dwight Brady for making this possible,” said Thompson.

To view “Linked to Legends: The U.P. Teams that Played the Packers,” you can visit wnmutv.nmu.edu.

To view the trailer, go to linkedtolegends.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.