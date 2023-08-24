Law enforcement shares tips to keep kids safe online

Michigan State Police Headquarters in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)
Michigan State Police Headquarters in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County child sex crime sting was part of a joint effort, which included the Michigan State Police. The MSP has a special Computer Crimes Unit which investigates these crimes.

“We investigate any type of child exploitation that occurs within any internet realm, be it a computer, tablet, cell phone, social media, whatever it might be,” said Det. Sgt. Nichole Dyson, Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit. “Then, we also assist all agencies in the U.P. with their forensic analysis.”

Dyson said the unit has between 100-150 cases at any given time, but technology is making it easier for criminals to communicate with kids. She said keeping close track of your children’s online activity is very important.

“Parents need to take responsibility for educating their children and monitoring what their kids are doing,” Dyson said. “There are safeguards out there on social media apps and if you’re unaware of them, we have no problem helping to educate you so you can educate your children.”

In last week’s undercover operation, a Marquette city police officer was used as a decoy for the seven arrested men to meet. Marquette police detectives said education and communication are the best tools to help keep your children safe.

“Just having an awareness of what games, what apps, what sites that they’re visiting, having conversations with them and letting them know that if they do run into some type of problem, they need to feel comfortable enough to talk to an adult,” said Det. Lt. Christopher Aldrich, Marquette City Police.

Aldrich and Dyson both say teaching your kids to be guarded with information online and parental monitoring software can also help.

