Lamers Bus Lines-Calumet looking to fill bus driving positions for school routes, sports events

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a shortage of part-time bus drivers in the Keweenaw area.

Lamers Bus Lines-Calumet is looking to change that by hiring several new drivers for the upcoming school year. This includes two positions for drivers who would do school routes. There is also a need for drivers to handle trips to sporting events and field trips. On top of this, there is also an opening for a terminal manager.

“Lamers also manages the contract with Michigan Tech,” said Lamers Michigan Regional Manager David Vondoloski. “So, we have some Michigan Tech shuttle driving opportunities.”

According to Vondoloski, the Michigan Tech University (MTU) shuttle transports students across seven different stops in Houghton.

As an incentive for potential hires, Vondoloski said the wage for the driving jobs has been increased to between $21 to $25 an hour this year. For comparison, this time last year, it was $16 to $18 an hour. Additionally, hires who undergo training with Lamers will receive $1,000.

“They will get training on the pre-trip inspection,” continued Vondoloski. “How to drive a bus, how to conduct a bus stop, and then we pay for the testing, to have them tested to get their CDL Class B, their school bus, air brake, and passenger endorsements.

To find drivers, Lamers held a hiring event at their terminal Thursday alongside Michigan Works. Interested parties could sit down for interviews and, if hired, schedule training. Michigan Works is assisting by spreading the word about the open positions.

“The big thing we’ve been doing is a lot of outreach work,” said Michigan Works business services specialist Emily Humes. “So, posting jobs for Lamers, just getting the word out in the community about those shortages.”

The hiring event was only Thursday, but interested parties can still apply. To look at job openings and requirements at Lamers, click here.

