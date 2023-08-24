How much will back-to-school shopping cost you this year?
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon does some digging to find out.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the National Retail Federation, the average K-12 parent will spend $100 per child on school supplies at the start of the year.
Can that amount be shaved down, or is it a sign of the times?
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon goes shopping online at two major retailers, Amazon and Target, to compare the prices of a full cart with the same items.
Her takeaway: There are major discrepancies in prices online, and you’ll save the most money (but sacrifice time) by buying the cheapest items from different stores.
Next, Trudgeon tries to beat the online prices by shopping in-store.
She took a sixth-grader shopping to compare prices.
Using the same list and searching for the same items, Trudgeon shopped for deals while the sixth-grader picked out what she wanted.
See the final costs and hear Trudgeon’s tips here.
