HarborFest returning to Marquette Thursday

The festival will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The festival will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Final preparations are underway for the annual HarborFest. It comes to Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, volunteers from the Marquette West Rotary Club set up for the three-day event. HarborFest is a major fundraiser for the club and includes live music, bounce houses, food vendors, raffles and a beer tent.

“By coming down here, you help support the community,” said Bryan Lopac, Marquette HarborFest co-chair. “By volunteering, you help support them. Our main focus is service before self, so this is a great way for us to give back to the community throughout the year. Since 1984, more than $700,000 in grants have been given out to nonprofits.”

HarborFest gets underway Thursday with a special performance of Broadway at the Harbor by the Summer Strings of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra on the main stage. That show starts at 7 p.m.

