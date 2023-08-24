Feeding America to visit Luce County Thursday

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food in Luce County on Thursday afternoon.

The mobile food pantry is at the GCCP Dunlap Center at 6545 M-123, in Newberry, and begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend and send a person to pick up food for you, they will need to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Today’s pantry is a drive-thru event. Anyone picking up items is as

