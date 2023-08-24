Environmental advocates, industry reps and legislators discuss “MI Power for All” plan

“MI Power for All” plan includes these 6 bills with these four specific goals
“MI Power for All” plan includes these 6 bills with these four specific goals(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Clean energy advocates, industry representatives and legislators met on Thursday to discuss the future of Michigan’s environmental policies.

They urged lawmakers to advance the “MI Power for All” plan. The plan consists of bills that would accelerate solar and storage adoption across the state. Advocates say the plan would ensure that historically underserved families are able to reap the economic and environmental benefits of clean energy.

Michigan Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) says the plan would decrease energy costs in Michigan.

“Right now, families in Michigan pay 12% higher in energy costs than the national average,” said Irwin. “All Michiganians deserve access to renewable energy and community solar opportunities to reduce their bills.”

Advocates say House Bill 4840 specifically focuses on affordability, House Bill 4839 focuses on reliability, Senate Bill 152 and 153 focus on opportunity, and Senate Bill 362 and 363 focus on energy freedom.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Roop is one of 7 men arrested in an undercover child sex crime operation in Marquette...
UP school responds to arrest of former staff member in undercover child sex crime sting
All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
From left to right - PSO Rebecca Person,PSO Trevor Povolo, Director Rutter, PSO Andrew Mann,...
Kingsford Public Safety adds 4 new officers to ranks
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

The truck was located on North Road.
No injuries reported in pickup truck fire in Negaunee Twp.
The Beethoven and Banjos annual music festival uses different instruments to play folk and...
Beethoven and Banjos brings unique music to the UP
The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to allow them 180 days to...
Minocqua Brewing Company files lawsuit against Town of Minocqua
Linked to Legends
‘Linked to Legends: The UP Teams that Played the Packers’ documentary available for streaming Saturday