Environmental advocates, industry reps and legislators discuss “MI Power for All” plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Clean energy advocates, industry representatives and legislators met on Thursday to discuss the future of Michigan’s environmental policies.

They urged lawmakers to advance the “MI Power for All” plan. The plan consists of bills that would accelerate solar and storage adoption across the state. Advocates say the plan would ensure that historically underserved families are able to reap the economic and environmental benefits of clean energy.

Michigan Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) says the plan would decrease energy costs in Michigan.

“Right now, families in Michigan pay 12% higher in energy costs than the national average,” said Irwin. “All Michiganians deserve access to renewable energy and community solar opportunities to reduce their bills.”

Advocates say House Bill 4840 specifically focuses on affordability, House Bill 4839 focuses on reliability, Senate Bill 152 and 153 focus on opportunity, and Senate Bill 362 and 363 focus on energy freedom.

