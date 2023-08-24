Delta Conservation District seeks Attorney General legal services

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Conservation District Board is reaching out to the Michigan Department of the Attorney General for legal services. The board unanimously agreed to this move at Wednesday night’s meeting.

This decision follows a July 25th meeting where board member Joe Kaplan cited concerns over Conservation District CEO Rory Mattson withdrawing money from his district liability account. Board members said a district liability account (DLA) contains employee bonuses. Kaplan cited concerns about not knowing where the money in Mattson’s DLA account came from.

Kaplan said he wants the attorney general to weigh in before any money is paid out. Board members said there is $73,000 in Mattson’s DLA account--which Mattson is unable to withdraw until the end of December.

