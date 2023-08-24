Beethoven and Banjos brings unique music to the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A music festival is bringing unique music to the U.P.

Beethoven and Banjos is an annual music festival that combines folk music with classical music in various styles. This year, the festival’s program is called Holy Manna. It invites the audience into a style of American hymn singing called Sacred Heart.

Organizers say music brings people together.

“When we listen to music together, and especially when we’re bringing together different styles of music, we’re finding new connections in humanity,” said Evan Premo, Beethoven and Banjos artistic director. “That’s one of the goals – to bring together the audience and the community here in the U.P.”

Beethoven and Banjos will be at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., at the Finnish American Heritage Center in Hancock on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

