Active Physical Therapy celebrates 10 years of serving the community

Learn more about the business and its impact on the community on Upper Michigan Today.
Leslie Hartman, Scott Corkin, and Kristin Andreae join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on...
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten years in business and Active Physical Therapy continues to grow, both in size and community involvement.

Active PT started with three providers and now has nine. What hasn’t changed, though, is its business philosophy.

Business Manager Leslie Hartman, Atheltic Trainer Scott Corkin, and Physical Trainer Kristin Andreae stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about how far the business has come and what’s in store for it in the future.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about student loan repayment plans and a student loan sweepstakes from Frontier Airlines on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to Active Physical Therapy!

Hartman says the last ten years have seen steady, natural, organic growth.

She adds that the facility is very patient-centered. Patients will have one-on-one meetings with no overlapping appointments with others.

“We treat any kind of condition. You come in, we do an evaluation, you’ll meet with two people, and we work to get you better, get you back to your activity...”

Active Physical Therapy’s athletic trainers service many high school teams in Marquette County, including Negaunee, Ishpeming, Westwood, and Republic-Michigamme.

Additionally, Active helped start the first concussion protocols for athletes in the area. 

In its 10 years, it donated more than $500K of in-kind and cash donations to the community.

Looking to the future, Activite Physical Therapy will continue to add more specialty PT services to the clinic and build up the ones it already has, like neurological specialists, Parkinson’s specialists, and women’s health. 

Active also plans to have more advanced training in signature areas like sports medicine and manual therapy. 

Active providers say they do their best to listen to the community and provide what’s needed.

Active PT partners share their hopes for the business's future.

You can connect with a provider at Active Physical Therapy at stayactiveup.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

