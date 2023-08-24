95th Annual UP State Fair breaks attendance record

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 95th Annual U.P. State Fair broke attendance records this year.

Fair officials said attendance reached 104,000 patrons by the end of last week.

The fair featured several new events including a strolling piano, a pork chop review, and a corn hole tournament. In addition, carnival rides, food trucks, and 4-H animal exhibits made a reappearance.

Management Agent Vickie Micheau said combining tradition with new events keeps bringing more people in.

“People across the Upper Peninsula, Northern Wisconsin, Northern Lower Peninsula really believe in this fair,” Micheau said. “They want to get here and celebrate, they want to make sure the tradition continues, so I think that’s part of it. Obviously, our fairgoers are those that want to come every year and see what’s new and exciting.”

Micheau said she hopes the fair breaks another record next year.

