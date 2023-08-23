West Iron County Schools marks start of new chapter with first day of school for 2023-2024 school year

Superintendent Kevin Schmutzler said his district has made multiple improvements to the high school since last year.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, a mix of excitement and nervousness could be seen on the faces of West Iron Public Schools students.

Staff like Superintendent Kevin Schmutzler said they couldn’t be more excited. Schmutzler said his district has made multiple improvements to the high school since last year.

“Technology-wise, we have some new iPads in classrooms, some new Chrome books and we also have a partnership with Teach Link in all of our classrooms with things like lesson planning observations,” Schmutzler said. “We just want to work on building communications and advancing some of our techs that we already have to make things more efficient around here.”

Schmutzler said West Iron County has also added new classroom furniture in the kindergarten and first-grade classrooms. Stambaugh Elementary School Principal Heidi Priestley said she’s excited to see further additions come to life.

“We have a brand-new program E.K., our early kindergarten program we are launching in the gym, and we are so excited to have recess and a new admin building going in this year,” Priestley said.

Priestley went on to say kindergarteners had to eat lunch in the classroom for the past few years due to COVID-19.

West Iron Senior Caleb Strom said he’s happy to be back and he’s already getting ready for his future.

“Getting prepared for college, I’ve got to start working on applications and stuff like that, everything, just trying to prepare for college,” Strom said.

Staff said they will break ground on the new 3,000 square feet, $1,200,000 administration building in the next week or two.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Ishpeming woman accused of lighting ex-husband on fire bound over to circuit court
While no action was taken, some of the rebranding has already begun.
MAPS takes first steps towards nickname rebranding

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Reward offered for stolen painting, Republic to host Retro Days
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Reward offered for stolen painting, Republic to host Retro Days
The new address is 1374 Commercial Avenue, Crystal Falls.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department in Iron River to move locations
A $200 gift certificate reward is being offered to the person who stole the painting to return...
Gift certificate reward offered for return of painting stolen from Chicago Beefs restaurant