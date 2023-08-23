West Iron County Schools marks start of new chapter with first day of school for 2023-2024 school year

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, a mix of excitement and nervousness could be seen on the faces of West Iron Public Schools students.

Staff like Superintendent Kevin Schmutzler said they couldn’t be more excited. Schmutzler said his district has made multiple improvements to the high school since last year.

“Technology-wise, we have some new iPads in classrooms, some new Chrome books and we also have a partnership with Teach Link in all of our classrooms with things like lesson planning observations,” Schmutzler said. “We just want to work on building communications and advancing some of our techs that we already have to make things more efficient around here.”

Schmutzler said West Iron County has also added new classroom furniture in the kindergarten and first-grade classrooms. Stambaugh Elementary School Principal Heidi Priestley said she’s excited to see further additions come to life.

“We have a brand-new program E.K., our early kindergarten program we are launching in the gym, and we are so excited to have recess and a new admin building going in this year,” Priestley said.

Priestley went on to say kindergarteners had to eat lunch in the classroom for the past few years due to COVID-19.

West Iron Senior Caleb Strom said he’s happy to be back and he’s already getting ready for his future.

“Getting prepared for college, I’ve got to start working on applications and stuff like that, everything, just trying to prepare for college,” Strom said.

Staff said they will break ground on the new 3,000 square feet, $1,200,000 administration building in the next week or two.

