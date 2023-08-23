WATCH: Reward offered for stolen painting, Republic to host Retro Days

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, we take a look at a criminal investigation resulting in the arrest of seven people for child sexually abusive activity, a reward offered for the return of a stolen painting, a retro-themed event coming up in Republic and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 22, 2023.

