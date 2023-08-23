Upper Michigan Today hears live tunes from The Daydreamers ahead of performance at HarborFest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - HarborFest kicks off tomorrow in Marquette and will fill Lower Harbor Park with live music until it wraps up Saturday night.

The event is put on by Marquette West Rotary Club annually and serves as the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

Jim LaJoie stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about the festival lineup, where funds will go, and the need for volunteers.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day.

Now, back to HarborFest.

LaJoie says funds from the festival will go back to the community.

Since its inception, Marquette West Rotary has awarded over $700K to organizations across Marquette County.

The event is free for people to attend, and money is raised through beer and wine sales.

The festival kicks off on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. with a concert from the Marquette Symphony Summer Strings.

Detroit Rock City, a Kiss tribute band, will wrap up the festival on Saturday with a performance from 9:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Marquette-based band The Daydreamers will hit the stage and kick off the night on Friday from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Jack Bowers and Nick Johnson play their original song “FPS” for UMT ahead of their performance at the festival.

And finally, The Daydreamers play their original song “Live it Up”.

You can volunteer for HarborFest at yoopersunited.com.

You can learn more about the festival and the Marquette West Rotary Club at marquettewestrotary.org.

