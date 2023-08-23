UPHS Bell focuses on women’s health, offers a variety of services
Dr. Kelly Menge says more care is being given to women going through menopause and all the changes life brings
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Kelly Menge with UPHS Bell in Ishpeming says there was a time when there wasn’t much of an emphasis on women’s care, particularly in regard to menopause. But, Dr. Menge says that’s changing.
Dr. Menge stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about the latest in women’s health and the services available at UPHS Bell in Ishpeming.
