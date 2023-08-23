UP school responds to arrest of former staff member in undercover child sex crime sting

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the seven Upper Michigan men arrested in an undercover child sex crime operation was employed at a U.P. school.

Vincent Roop, 61, of Newberry was arrested as a result of a three-day undercover operation last week in Forsyth Township in which all men arrived at a location to meet a decoy officer who they believed was a 15-year-old.

After receiving a tip from a viewer, TV6 reached out to Tahquamenon Area Schools Superintendent Stacy Price Tuesday to ask if Roop was employed at the district and if he had been in contact with students in that position.

Wednesday, Price confirmed to TV6 that Roop was employed at the Newberry school as a custodian.

In a written statement, the school district said, “TAS is appalled and sickened to hear of the arrest of Vincent Roop. Vincent has not worked at TAS since June 30, 2023. While employed, he worked the later shift in the custodial department. He was hired through a third-party employer, EduStaff where there is an in-depth hiring process that includes a background check. All processes were followed. The safety of students and staff is always our top priority.”

Roop was arraigned in Marquette County District Court Friday, Aug. 18. He is charged with 4 felonies: child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony; using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony; accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony; and using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.

He is scheduled to appear again for a probable cause conference Thursday, Aug. 24.

