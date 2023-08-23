Scattered rain ends week with cooler air into weekend

Rain chances calm down going into the weekend but resurge Monday
Rain chances calm down going into the weekend but resurge Monday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the next couple of days chances of rain will remain mostly scattered but some isolated areas could experience heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. Friday a round of rain comes from the northwest and will quickly sweep through the U.P. with cooler air to follow. The weekend will be mostly calm with cool conditions Saturday and mild temperatures Sunday but rain chances rise again going into Monday. Soaking rain is looking to become widespread by Monday afternoon so be sure to have the umbrella ready for next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain and thundershowers in the central and east by the start of the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Saturday: Light rain in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Sunday: Clearing skies in the afternoon; mild air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; widespread moderate rain showers throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain in the morning

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
rain
A wet morning then another round of storms
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial

Latest News

showers
Morning showers then end of week front
showers
Few showers this morning in an active week
Storms can turn severe, producing damaging hail plus locally heavy rain -- before subsiding...
Overnight storms rolling through before dwindling later Wednesday
Storms can turn severe, producing damaging hail plus locally heavy rain -- before subsiding...
Overnight storms rolling through before dwindling later Wednesday