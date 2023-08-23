Scattered rain ends week with cooler air into weekend

For the next couple of days chances of rain will remain mostly scattered but some isolated areas could experience heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. Friday a round of rain comes from the northwest and will quickly sweep through the U.P. with cooler air to follow. The weekend will be mostly calm with cool conditions Saturday and mild temperatures Sunday but rain chances rise again going into Monday. Soaking rain is looking to become widespread by Monday afternoon so be sure to have the umbrella ready for next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain and thundershowers in the central and east by the start of the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Saturday: Light rain in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Sunday: Clearing skies in the afternoon; mild air

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; widespread moderate rain showers throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain in the morning

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.