Report reveals the most in-demand jobs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget held a conference in Lansing on Tuesday.

The goal was to map out the state’s employment future for the next seven years.

They’re also working to make sure people know about the jobs in high demand right now.

“We hope to influence folks who are looking for a new career or maybe a starting out in their, you know, labor force, Pursuits. We really hope that they can either go to our website michigan.gov slash LMI or maybe go to the local Michigan Works agency and find out more about in-demand careers,” said Evan Linksy, Research Manager with the State of Michigan.

Right now, there’s a huge need for animal caretakers, bartenders and construction workers across Mid-Michigan.

