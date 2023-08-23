Report reveals the most in-demand jobs in Michigan

Companies across Sevier County are hiring workers.
Companies across Sevier County are hiring workers.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget held a conference in Lansing on Tuesday.

The goal was to map out the state’s employment future for the next seven years.

They’re also working to make sure people know about the jobs in high demand right now.

“We hope to influence folks who are looking for a new career or maybe a starting out in their, you know, labor force, Pursuits. We really hope that they can either go to our website michigan.gov slash LMI or maybe go to the local Michigan Works agency and find out more about in-demand careers,” said Evan Linksy, Research Manager with the State of Michigan.

Right now, there’s a huge need for animal caretakers, bartenders and construction workers across Mid-Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
rain
A wet morning then another round of storms
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial

Latest News

Ashley Gleason and Tia Trudgeon talk about available funding for teachers and their classrooms...
Marquette County Cares Coalition invites educators to apply for extra classroom funding
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America to visit Dickinson County Wednesday morning
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Reward offered for stolen painting, Republic to host Retro Days
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Reward offered for stolen painting, Republic to host Retro Days