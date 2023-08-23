Pizza@ Marquette opens to the public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business joins the ranks of the Third Street Marketplace.

Pizza@ Marquette is officially open to the public. We told you about the chain’s arrival in the area when staff first announced it in April.

The restaurant quietly opened at the beginning of August. It offers not only pizza but a menu including salads, stromboli and calzones, among other options.

General Manager and Partner Brandon Wicks said the ingredients are locally sourced. He also said the community has welcomed the restaurant with open arms.

“This all would not have been possible without the Marquette community and the staff that I have here,” Wicks said. “Everyone has been so amazing to us, and I just want to give a huge shoutout and appreciation to everyone in Marquette and everybody working here.”

Pizza@ Marquette is still looking for more staff. Click here to apply.

