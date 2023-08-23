Pizza@ Marquette opens to the public

Pizza@ Marquette is located at the Third Street Marketplace.
Pizza@ Marquette is located at the Third Street Marketplace.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business joins the ranks of the Third Street Marketplace.

Pizza@ Marquette is officially open to the public. We told you about the chain’s arrival in the area when staff first announced it in April.

The restaurant quietly opened at the beginning of August. It offers not only pizza but a menu including salads, stromboli and calzones, among other options.

General Manager and Partner Brandon Wicks said the ingredients are locally sourced. He also said the community has welcomed the restaurant with open arms.

“This all would not have been possible without the Marquette community and the staff that I have here,” Wicks said. “Everyone has been so amazing to us, and I just want to give a huge shoutout and appreciation to everyone in Marquette and everybody working here.”

Pizza@ Marquette is still looking for more staff. Click here to apply.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
rain
A wet morning then another round of storms
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial

Latest News

Tommy and his family in a scene in the documentary
Family holds film premiere for Marquette tourist
President Tessman said the five pillars of his leadership structure involve bringing history...
NMU President Brock Tessman delivers first Fall Convocation
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges people to dispose of lithium-ion...
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries
Construction for the facility upgrades began in January.
Michigan Army National Guard breaks ground on Ishpeming armory upgrades