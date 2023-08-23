Morning showers then end of week front

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A small disturbance tracking south of the U.P. is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of the central and eastern counties. These will taper off during the day. Breezy winds will develop by the afternoon along Lake Michigan causing dangerous swimming conditions. We catch a break from the active pattern tomorrow. Then, a cold front dives in out of the north on Friday with showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Behind this front high-pressure moves in during the weekend with sunny and drier weather.

Today: Morning scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid-70s

Saturday: Morning spotty showers then becoming sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday: Scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s

