Michigan Army National Guard breaks ground on Ishpeming armory upgrades

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction started in January on a U.P. National Guard Armory undergoing upgrades.

People most likely saw the crews at work if they happened to pass through Ishpeming.

The Michigan Army National Guard Ishpeming Armory broke ground on Wednesday as upgrades continue.

The $6.5 million changes aim to modernize the facility to better suit female soldiers who are training there.

“These have been built in the 50s and 60s back when it was, essentially, an all-male force,” said Lt. Col. Lucas Lanczy. “The units have changed, the missions have changed so, not only do we have a mix of males and females, but our equipment density has changed.”

Lanczy said upgrades like this aren’t just happening here, they’re happening all over the state of Michigan.

“I know the Soo is also getting work, and Kingsford, I don’t know what those costs are,” Lanczy said. “The overall investment from the state is $115 million, both state and federal.”

The upgrades will add new shower and toilet facilities for female soldiers and a lactation room.

Seargent First Class Chelsea Anderson said roughly 16 female soldiers are training at the Ishpeming Armory. She said these new facilities will put significantly less stress on female soldiers.

“In our previous restroom we only had one shower and it would get extremely overcrowded in there,” Anderson said. “Now we will have five individual showers. That allows us to conduct our physical training, get ready, and move on with the day. So, that will be a big benefit to our female soldiers.”

Senator Ed McBroom was at the groundbreaking ceremony. The lawmaker said he’s excited to see the upgrades once they’re complete.

“Women make up a significant portion of our volunteer army in this country,” McBroom said. “Our facilities need to reflect that.”

The upgrades for the armory are expected to be finished in February 2024.

