Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries

By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fires have popped up in the Marquette County landfill, and officials said lithium-ion batteries were the culprit.

There have been two fires due to improper disposal of batteries in the Marquette County landfill in the last three years. Landfill representatives say the most recent fire cost upwards of $66,000, and workers still have to work 10-hour shifts to ensure it’s completely extinguished.

The Solid Waste Management Authority’s chairman and interim director of operations, Randy Yelle, said proper disposal of these batteries is of the utmost importance.

“Most of the municipalities in Marquette County accept batteries, and we accept them free of charge,” said Yelle. “They need to be separated. It’s a serious, serious issue, batteries in your household waste.”

Yelle said throwing away used lithium-ion batteries is dangerous and costly, so call your local municipality to see if they accept them.

