Marquette County Cares Coalition invites educators to apply for extra classroom funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the National Education Association, about 94% of educators will spend their own money to fund classroom supplies.

On average, those teachers will spend $500+ out-of-pocket through the course of a school year.

The Marquette County Cares Coalition wants to take that financial burden off of teachers’ shoulders.

Its initiative, dubbed MC² in the Classroom, provides funding for teachers to spend on materials that promote social-emotional learning and growth.

This can be anything from basic classroom supplies to comfortable chairs for an inviting reading nook.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with MC² in the Classroom Coordinator Ashley Gleason about how teachers can secure cash for their classrooms.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the Marquette County Cares Coalition's Ashley Gleason about funds teachers can receive for their classrooms.

The application is fairly simple and can be found at marquettecountycares.com.

There are no limits to how much money a teacher can apply for.

Marquette County teachers have until September 15 to fill out their application for funds at marquettecountycares.com.

