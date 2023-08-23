Marquette County Cares Coalition invites educators to apply for extra classroom funding

Marquette County teachers have until September 15 to fill out an application for MC2 in the classroom funding.
Ashley Gleason and Tia Trudgeon talk about available funding for teachers and their classrooms...
Ashley Gleason and Tia Trudgeon talk about available funding for teachers and their classrooms on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the National Education Association, about 94% of educators will spend their own money to fund classroom supplies.

On average, those teachers will spend $500+ out-of-pocket through the course of a school year.

The Marquette County Cares Coalition wants to take that financial burden off of teachers’ shoulders.

Its initiative, dubbed MC² in the Classroom, provides funding for teachers to spend on materials that promote social-emotional learning and growth.

This can be anything from basic classroom supplies to comfortable chairs for an inviting reading nook.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with MC² in the Classroom Coordinator Ashley Gleason about how teachers can secure cash for their classrooms.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the Marquette County Cares Coalition's Ashley Gleason about funds teachers can receive for their classrooms.

The application is fairly simple and can be found at marquettecountycares.com.

There are no limits to how much money a teacher can apply for.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the Marquette County Cares Coalition's Ashley Gleason about funds teachers can receive for their classrooms.

Marquette County teachers have until September 15 to fill out their application for funds at marquettecountycares.com.

