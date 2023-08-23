Man charged in Ohio school bus crash that killed child, state patrol says

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the dispatcher.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A driver involved in a fatal crash with a school bus that left one student dead and others injured has been charged.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph was taken into custody and is being held in the Clark County Jail.

Joseph is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday’s fatal bus crash near Dayton, Ohio.

WXIX reports the crash happened on the first day of school for students in the Northwestern Local School District in Clark County, about a half-hour northeast of Dayton.

According to state patrol, a school bus on an elementary school route “loaded with students” was “sideswiped” by an oncoming 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan that went left of center around 8:16 a.m. on Ohio 41 in German Township.

The bus driver tried to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but could not. The bus ran off the right side of the road, overturned and crashed.

The child who died was ejected from the bus and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Another student was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Twenty-two other young children were taken in ambulances to local area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, Alfred E. Collier, 68, of Springfield, suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, according to the state patrol.

Joseph was driving the minivan at the time of the crash. Joseph and a passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child who died was not identified Tuesday, but school district officials said in a Facebook post the youngster was an elementary school student.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” district officials wrote.

Classes were canceled Wednesday, and grief counselors will be available at the schools to help students, staff and community members cope with their grief.

A resident who lives near the crash site said he thought something exploded.

“I looked out my window, you know, I said, ‘Dang, it’s a bus that flipped over,’” said Shaun Jeffries. “I was like, wow, that’s crazy.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
rain
A wet morning then another round of storms
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial

Latest News

A community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog.
Community helping beloved veterinarian recover after being mauled by dog
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
Tommy and his family in a scene in the documentary
Family holds film premiere for Marquette tourist
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
President Tessman said the five pillars of his leadership structure involve bringing history...
NMU President Brock Tessman delivers first Fall Convocation