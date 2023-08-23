Kingsford Public Safety adds 4 news officers to ranks

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - An influx of new officers is helping to solve a Dickinson County public safety department’s staffing shortage.

Four new recruits from the U.P. or northern Wisconsin have just joined the Kingsford Public Safety Department. They are all recent graduates of the Northern Michigan University Regional Police Academy. Lieutenant Tim Olsen says it will help daily operations run smoother.

“We had two retirements; we had a couple of officers leave for various reasons early,” Olsen said. “So, we had the need to have four officers. Also, with Breitung Township hiring another officer, we had two officers now we had to put in a school. So, we had a need for four officers to fill up the ranks of Public Safety.”

Olsen says the need for new officers is high in every department.

“The need is nationwide for officers,” Olsen said. “I mean, the U.P. is no different with the shortage of officers. We went this summer for approximately three and a half months with two staff vacancies. Having four new officers back in is going to give more time for the guys to have their off time to be with their families, and it just makes it a better department, easier to work with.”

New recruit Tobiahas Wheeler says he knows what role he wants to play in the department.

“Getting to know the community, getting out there,” Wheeler said. “I want to be one of those guys that you see out at the football games or basketball games, stuff like that, just being a positive figure.”

New hire Rebecca Person says her path to becoming an officer has been a lifelong journey. Her father was a police officer, and she says watching him inspired her to pursue the career.

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl,” Person said. “I’m just looking forward to getting out there and being able to help the community and serve the people of Kingsford.”

The two other recruits joining Kingsford Public Safety are Andrew Mann and Trevor Povolo.

Both Person and Wheeler say their time at the regional police academy has prepared them for whatever call they might respond to.

