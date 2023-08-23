‘The Gift of Water’ anthology promotes safeguarding water-related resources

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of World Water Week, the Cedar Tree Institute hosted the Gift of Water Gala at Peter White Public Library.

“The Gift of Water” is a newly published anthology filled with essays about conservation and preservation, specifically focusing on and written by people connected to the Great Lakes.

Peter White Public Library adult programming coordinator, Marty Achatz, decided World Water Week, a United Nations program that looks to provide solutions to the world’s greatest water-related problems, would be a suitable time to celebrate the launch of this new anthology.

The gala included performances by local musicians and excerpts of the book read aloud from 13 authors. This book is made up of 45 essays that were originally published in the Marquette Monthly Magazine.

Achatz said the goal of this book is to remind people how important water is.

“The way that this book is going to help is to really make people think about how important [water is] and how water touches every aspect of our lives. We sort of take it for granted, especially living here in Marquette, so close to Lake Superior,” said Achatz.

The book is now available as a hardcover or eBook. To learn about the book or to order a copy, visit the Cedar Tree Institute website.

Achatz said they wouldn’t have been able to publish this work without the Cedar Tree Institute, which paid for the publication and the editors of the anthology.

