Finnish American Heritage Center to host reception for ‘The Folk School at Midsummer’ art exhibit

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finnish American Heritage Center (FAHC) is hosting its latest art exhibit in the Finlandia Gallery.

Named ‘The Folk School at Midsummer’ exhibit, it showcases the projects of this year’s students and instructors from the Finnish American Folk School. This includes clay works, sculptures, woven pieces and even clothing. This is the second annual collaboration between the school and the gallery in this way.

Part of the exhibit includes the works of student John Gale. Pillows and a rug created in an ‘over the waves’ pattern are among his works. Gale has also participated with other students to make their own dishtowels, which are hung all together as their own display.

“We each put a warp on a loom, and then went around and wove a towel on each one,” said Gale. “So, everyone took something that someone else put on the loom and made it their own.”

Teacher Karen Tembreull’s displayed work is something different. She has woven two different baskets, one from birchwood, and then another with birch, cedar and willow bark. She will be teaching students how to make baskets like these during an entry-level symposium in September.

“It’s very exciting for any artist or gardener, basket-maker or weaver because it’s all level, simple things you could do with the materials that you can harvest and grow yourself,” said Tembreull.

While the exhibit has been open since mid-June, public reception for the exhibit has been on hold due to Finlandia University’s closing.

“This reception is actually to celebrate the artists and the teachers,” said Finlandia Gallery Director Carrie Flaspohler. “They will gather, and we’ll have food, and they’ll be speaking about their classes and their work. It is a public celebration of what has been on display this summer.”

The reception will be held at the FAHC on Aug. 31, running from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The last day for the exhibit is September 13.

