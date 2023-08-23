Feeding America to visit Dickinson County Wednesday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents in need of food assistance in Kingsford could benefit from a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry that is scheduled to distribute food Wednesday morning.

Distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Central time, at the Ever After Event Center, located at 420 North Hooper Street. For those who are physically unable to attend and send a person to pick up food for you, they will need to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Today’s pantry is a drive-thru event. Anyone who is picking up items is asked to stay in their vehicle.

