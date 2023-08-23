Family holds film premiere for Marquette tourist

Tommy and his family in a scene in the documentary
Tommy and his family in a scene in the documentary(Stephen Jacob DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 72-year-old Tommy Gasser has spent part of every summer in Marquette for his whole life.

His family hired two professional Marquette videographers, Matt Hill and Elliot Kennady from The Elm Creative, to capture the “essence” of Tommy. The film focused on Tommy in Marquette, his 72nd birthday party in Chicago, and his journey with autism.

On Wednesday, 30 of Tommy’s friends and family gathered at Thomas Theater Group in Marquette to watch the film.

Tommy says he’s thankful to his family for putting the documentary together.

“I’ve got good siblings,” said Tommy. “I’m lucky for the things I did. I was very lucky on that because usually, people can’t do that. And to see [my] own face on the video, I was very lucky on that.”

Family members say they’re thankful they can share this day with Tommy.

“It’s just a wonderful way to come together as a family and celebrate Tom,” said Leigh Gasser Olsen, Tommy’s sister.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
rain
A wet morning then another round of storms
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial

Latest News

President Tessman said the five pillars of his leadership structure involve bringing history...
NMU President Brock Tessman delivers first Fall Convocation
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges people to dispose of lithium-ion...
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries
Pizza@ Marquette is located at the Third Street Marketplace.
Pizza@ Marquette opens to the public
Construction for the facility upgrades began in January.
Michigan Army National Guard breaks ground on Ishpeming armory upgrades