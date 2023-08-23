Family holds film premiere for Marquette tourist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 72-year-old Tommy Gasser has spent part of every summer in Marquette for his whole life.

His family hired two professional Marquette videographers, Matt Hill and Elliot Kennady from The Elm Creative, to capture the “essence” of Tommy. The film focused on Tommy in Marquette, his 72nd birthday party in Chicago, and his journey with autism.

On Wednesday, 30 of Tommy’s friends and family gathered at Thomas Theater Group in Marquette to watch the film.

Tommy says he’s thankful to his family for putting the documentary together.

“I’ve got good siblings,” said Tommy. “I’m lucky for the things I did. I was very lucky on that because usually, people can’t do that. And to see [my] own face on the video, I was very lucky on that.”

Family members say they’re thankful they can share this day with Tommy.

“It’s just a wonderful way to come together as a family and celebrate Tom,” said Leigh Gasser Olsen, Tommy’s sister.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.