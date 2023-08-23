Escanaba Area Public Schools seek Paraprofessionals

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Paraprofessionals and Special Education teachers can be an essential part of many students’ success.

They provide accommodations for students who might need specific or extra assistance in school.

Para Educator Gypsia Flath at Escanaba Area Public Schools (EAPS) says she takes pride in her role to help accommodate students with Individualized Education Programs for a successful school year. She said her role helps teachers give lessons more effectively.

“Our job helps the teacher so when they have say 20 to 25 students they can focus on educating the class while we will sit next to that person so they don’t get frustrated and will be able to help them to not fall behind,” said Flath.

To be a paraprofessional, a high school diploma is required. To be a special education teacher, a bachelor’s degree in teaching is required.

The EAPS Special Education Supervisor Krista Warm said they have paraprofessional positions open and are prepared for the year.

“We have an opening for a paraprofessional because we are always looking because we are always in need as the year goes on. Special education teachers with the teacher shortage we are on the look out. We are looking ahead knowing we are going to need to fill those positions,” said Warm.

Despite a teacher shortage, Warm said EAPS has been able to combat this issue by providing a more marketable paraprofessional contract.

“We do seem to get applicants when we have a posting. Our Para Union has negotiated quite the contract. They have sick time, they get a raise and paid vacation. So they have made it a very marketable position,” said Warm.

Warm also says a great way to help a school district in need of paraprofessionals is to talk closely with teachers to find ways to help students.

