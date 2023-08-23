Escanaba Area Public Schools seek Paraprofessionals

Painted wall in Escanaba Upper Elementary School.
Painted wall in Escanaba Upper Elementary School.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Paraprofessionals and Special Education teachers can be an essential part of many students’ success.

They provide accommodations for students who might need specific or extra assistance in school.

Para Educator Gypsia Flath at Escanaba Area Public Schools (EAPS) says she takes pride in her role to help accommodate students with Individualized Education Programs for a successful school year. She said her role helps teachers give lessons more effectively.

“Our job helps the teacher so when they have say 20 to 25 students they can focus on educating the class while we will sit next to that person so they don’t get frustrated and will be able to help them to not fall behind,” said Flath.

To be a paraprofessional, a high school diploma is required. To be a special education teacher, a bachelor’s degree in teaching is required.

The EAPS Special Education Supervisor Krista Warm said they have paraprofessional positions open and are prepared for the year.

“We have an opening for a paraprofessional because we are always looking because we are always in need as the year goes on. Special education teachers with the teacher shortage we are on the look out. We are looking ahead knowing we are going to need to fill those positions,” said Warm.

Despite a teacher shortage, Warm said EAPS has been able to combat this issue by providing a more marketable paraprofessional contract.

“We do seem to get applicants when we have a posting. Our Para Union has negotiated quite the contract. They have sick time, they get a raise and paid vacation. So they have made it a very marketable position,” said Warm.

Warm also says a great way to help a school district in need of paraprofessionals is to talk closely with teachers to find ways to help students.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
rain
A wet morning then another round of storms
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial

Latest News

72-year-old Tommy Gasser has spent part of every summer in Marquette for his whole life.
Family holds film premiere for Marquette tourist
Co-Founder Dan Goyette said this conference’s main goal is to bring clinical hypnotherapists...
2nd Annual MI Hypnosis Conference began day one by empowering minds
All four recruits are from the U.P. or northern Wisconsin. They just graduated from NMU's...
Kingsford Public Safety adds 4 new officers to ranks
The Iron River Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Buick LaSabre on Aug. 11, which...
2 arrested for cocaine possession in Iron River after traffic stop