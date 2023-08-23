Dickinson-Iron District Health Department in Iron River to move locations

Health Officer Daren Deyaert said the old location was in a hospital located across from the West Iron County school building in Iron River.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is currently 80% done with moving from Iron River to its new Crystal Falls location.

Health Officer Daren Deyaert said the old location, located in a hospital across from the West Iron County school building in Iron River, was built in the 1900s. They discovered moving to a new location would be cheaper, and he said this newly renovated 6700 square foot building allows them to better serve patients.

“It’s a much more professional building now than what we had before. The old building was very limited on handy cap usability. We had an elevator in there and here, it is just handicap accessible, and you can see it by the doors, so it’s a huge upgrade for our clients,” Deyaert said.

The department’s new address is 1374 Commercial Avenue in Crystal Falls. The staff said they are currently accepting patients.

Deyaert says there will also be an open house sometime in September.

