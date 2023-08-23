Construction underway on new Superior National Bank L’Anse branch building

SNB Retail Banking Director Brian Donnelly said the new building is expected to be complete by spring of next year.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The construction of a new building for the L’Anse branch of Superior National Bank (SNB) is underway following a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

The project is being handled by MJO Construction and is being built in the parking lot of the current building. Once the new building is complete, the former one will be torn down and be made into the branch’s new parking lot.

“I think this building shows Superior National Bank’s commitment to L’Anse,” said SNB Retail Banking Director Brian Donnelly. “We plan to be there for a long time, and we’re excited to bring this new, modern facility to the village.”

According to Donnelly, the new building is necessary because of the current building’s age and size. He said that parts of the current building are nearly 100 years old, and the branch does not need all the space it offers.

“The original branch there was built to be the headquarters of Commercial National Bank,” continued Donnelly. “We don’t need as much space anymore.”

Donnelly said the new building will offer everything that the previous one possessed.

“It’ll have all the same service that our existing branch does,” added Donnelly. “So we’ll have lending, both commercial and consumer lending out of this office, all deposit services, drive-up, ATM, and everything we’ve always had, with the same great staff.”

According to Donnelly, the new branch is expected to be complete by next spring. The older building will be demolished soon after.

