2nd Annual MI Hypnosis Conference began day one by empowering minds

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) -On Wednesday morning, day one of the second-ever Michigan hypnosis conference kicked off at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris.

Co-founder Dan Goyette said this conference’s main goal is bringing together clinical hypnotherapists and hypnotists from Michigan. Goyette also said the three-day conference kicked off with a keynote speaker.

“We are about to have our discussion form panel on medical clinical hypnotherapy and hypnosis, where that’s going and we are having discussions on the future of hypnosis forms, on stage hypnosis,” Goyette said. “We have a lot of classes and a lot of presentations on all fields of hypnotherapy.”

Goyette also said hypnosis can help people overcome trauma, depression and insomnia, and help them become the best version of themselves.

Norbert the Puppet’s Owner and stage comedy Hypnotist Michael Brody is one of the only comedy hypnotists in the world to use a puppet. He said he’d been a puppeteer and hypnotist for years, then one day some friends asked him, why not combine the two?

“I said, ‘duh well I never thought of it.’ It’s like I could have had a V8 and I never thought of that. So they dared me, and when you dare someone, you know they have to do it,” Brody said.

Brody said he and Norbert will be giving a presentation on how to teach hypnosis in a classroom. Keynote Speaker Jim Kellner said he came to explain how artificial intelligence (AI) could be the downfall of a profession like hypnosis.

“AI is such a big deal right now and the way it exploded in the past eight months has just been kind of unreal,” Kellner said. “It’s an invitation to not fight against technology but to embrace it, for as long as we can anyway.”

Kellner said the conference will end Friday evening after an awards banquet. Organizers also said they are already preparing for next year’s conference.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.