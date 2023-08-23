2nd Annual MI Hypnosis Conference began day one by empowering minds

Day one of the conference began with keynote presentations from Jim Kellner and Gwendolyn...
Day one of the conference began with keynote presentations from Jim Kellner and Gwendolyn Turensky in the turtle room.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) -On Wednesday morning, day one of the second-ever Michigan hypnosis conference kicked off at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris.

Co-founder Dan Goyette said this conference’s main goal is bringing together clinical hypnotherapists and hypnotists from Michigan. Goyette also said the three-day conference kicked off with a keynote speaker.

“We are about to have our discussion form panel on medical clinical hypnotherapy and hypnosis, where that’s going and we are having discussions on the future of hypnosis forms, on stage hypnosis,” Goyette said. “We have a lot of classes and a lot of presentations on all fields of hypnotherapy.”

Goyette also said hypnosis can help people overcome trauma, depression and insomnia, and help them become the best version of themselves.

Norbert the Puppet’s Owner and stage comedy Hypnotist Michael Brody is one of the only comedy hypnotists in the world to use a puppet. He said he’d been a puppeteer and hypnotist for years, then one day some friends asked him, why not combine the two?

“I said, ‘duh well I never thought of it.’ It’s like I could have had a V8 and I never thought of that. So they dared me, and when you dare someone, you know they have to do it,” Brody said.

Brody said he and Norbert will be giving a presentation on how to teach hypnosis in a classroom. Keynote Speaker Jim Kellner said he came to explain how artificial intelligence (AI) could be the downfall of a profession like hypnosis.

“AI is such a big deal right now and the way it exploded in the past eight months has just been kind of unreal,” Kellner said. “It’s an invitation to not fight against technology but to embrace it, for as long as we can anyway.”

Kellner said the conference will end Friday evening after an awards banquet. Organizers also said they are already preparing for next year’s conference.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four were arrested as part of an undercover 3-day operation in Forsyth Township.
4 of 7 men arrested in child sex crime sting arraigned in Marquette County District Court
Alleged murderer Tavaris Jackson faces new felony charges of committing an act that caused the...
Tavaris Jackson faces 2 additional felonies, including death of a fetus
The preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr., the accused murderer of Harley Rose...
Preliminary hearing for Tavaris Lee Jackson, Jr. in Harley Corwin murder case began Monday
rain
A wet morning then another round of storms
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
1 of 5 arrested in 2021 Marquette human trafficking investigation headed to jury trial

Latest News

The restaurant quietly opened at the beginning of August.
Pizza@ Marquette opens to the public
The exhibit showcases works of this year's students and instructors from the Finnish American...
Finnish American Heritage Center to host reception for ‘The Folk School at Midsummer’ art exhibit
President Tessman said, with the largest incoming class in years and a solid budget, the...
NMU President Brock Tessman delivers first Fall Convocation
The $6.5 million changes aim to modernize the facility to better suit female soldiers who are...
Michigan Army National Guard breaks ground on Ishpeming armory upgrades
There have been two fires due to improper disposal of batteries in the Marquette County...
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority urges proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries