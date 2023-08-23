2 arrested for cocaine possession in Iron River after traffic stop

Jason Bardo and Carl Jean Chacon are both charged with possession of cocaine.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, the Iron River Police Department (IRPD) announced the arrest of two people following a traffic stop on Aug.11.

The IRPD said it conducted a traffic stop on a Buick LaSabre on Aug. 11. The driver and the passenger were identified as James Bardo and Carol Chacon.

Iron County Dispatch informed the officer that Bardo had four felony warrants out of Wisconsin. He was immediately taken into custody.

The officers said they then interviewed Chacon and conducted a search of the vehicle. During the inventory search, scales and other drug paraphernalia were found. Chacon gave the officers a powdery white substance, which police said she produced from her bra. The substance field tested positive for cocaine and Chacon was taken into custody.

Bardo is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle with no license and habitual offender (fourth offense)

Bardo is also wanted in Wisconsin for absconding felony parole, which is a $100,000 bond.

Chacon is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bond. She is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine.

Chacon is scheduled for a probable cause on Aug. 28 while Bardo is scheduled for a preliminary exam on Sept. 11 in Iron County District Court.

