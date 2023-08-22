A wet morning then another round of storms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist during the morning with a lull this afternoon. Then, another round of showers and storms moves through overnight. A few storms could be severe with medium to large and localized flooding being the hazards. This tapers off tomorrow morning with a few spotty showers remaining. The heat builds for areas along the Wisconsin state line with widespread humid conditions. A cold front swings in out of the north on Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon through the night. Behind the front high-pressure moves in with dry and sunny conditions for the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with morning showers and storms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms

>Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Morning showers. Then, humid and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s along the Wisconsin state line, upper 60s to 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon and evening showers/storms

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Morning showers taper off. Then, becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s inland

