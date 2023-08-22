A wet morning then another round of storms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist during the morning with a lull this afternoon. Then, another round of showers and storms moves through overnight. A few storms could be severe with medium to large and localized flooding being the hazards. This tapers off tomorrow morning with a few spotty showers remaining. The heat builds for areas along the Wisconsin state line with widespread humid conditions. A cold front swings in out of the north on Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon through the night. Behind the front high-pressure moves in with dry and sunny conditions for the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with morning showers and storms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms

>Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Morning showers. Then, humid and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s along the Wisconsin state line, upper 60s to 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon and evening showers/storms

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Morning showers taper off. Then, becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s inland

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
According to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office, the operation targeted suspects that...
7 charged with child sexually abusive activity after multi-agency undercover operation in Forsyth Township
Mason Clark (Left) was diagnosed with DIPG, an inoperable brain tumor.
‘I just can’t thank everybody enough’: Hundreds show up for ‘Walk with Mason’ fundraiser
Isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding to sunnier but sweltering...
Soaking rain, thunderstorms before heat, humidity ramp up midweek
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Latest News

rain
A wet morning then another round tonight
Isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding to sunnier but sweltering...
Soaking rain, thunderstorms before heat, humidity ramp up midweek
Isolated flash flooding, potentially damaging hail before subsiding to sunnier but sweltering...
Soaking rain, thunderstorms before heat, humidity ramp up midweek
early week
Times of showers then a couple of hot days