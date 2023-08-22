A wet morning then another round of storms
Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist during the morning with a lull this afternoon. Then, another round of showers and storms moves through overnight. A few storms could be severe with medium to large and localized flooding being the hazards. This tapers off tomorrow morning with a few spotty showers remaining. The heat builds for areas along the Wisconsin state line with widespread humid conditions. A cold front swings in out of the north on Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon through the night. Behind the front high-pressure moves in with dry and sunny conditions for the weekend.
Today: Cloudy with morning showers and storms
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms
>Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s
Wednesday: Morning showers. Then, humid and mostly cloudy
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s along the Wisconsin state line, upper 60s to 70s elsewhere
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty rain showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south
Friday: Cloudy with afternoon and evening showers/storms
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Saturday: Morning showers taper off. Then, becoming mostly sunny
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s inland
