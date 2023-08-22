Western UP agencies receive grant funding for MI-HOPE program at check presentation

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Representatives of several regional agencies gathered at the Western U.P. Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) headquarters on Tuesday.

This was to participate in a check presentation handled by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

“I have the pleasure of being in Hancock today to present checks to local communities that are putting out resources to help with the housing stock in the community,” said MSDHA Executive Director Amy Hovey

The attending agencies included WUPPDR, Copper Country Habitat for Humanity, the Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency and the Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency. Each organization received grant funding for their participation in MI-HOPE, an energy-efficient housing program.

“MI-HOPE program is for housing rehabilitation of single-family homeowners through our agency,” said WUPPDR Assistant Regional Planner Lisa McKenzie. “It’s 300% of the federal poverty guidelines, so it is really opening up how housing rehab to a segment of the population that generally does not receive funding from MSHDA.”

Various funding is delivered in phases to these agencies. On Tuesday, WUPPDR received $500,000 as its Phase 3 award, while Copper Country Habitat for Humanity also received that amount as its Phase 2 Award.

Additionally, the Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency also received $300,000 for their involvement in the Neighborhood Enhancement Program, which MI-HOPE is an extension of.

WUPPDR was also awarded the MSHDA Trailblazer Award. According to McKenzie, this is due to WUPPDR’s efforts in assisting program applicants get started and spreading the word about the program.

“We have the most, well probably as a smaller agency, the most applicants,” added McKenzie. “We have had 182 or 184 applicants thus far in our system, which will feed the other programs as well.”

McKenzie says that there are 10 homes undergoing rehabilitation currently through the program. She also says that they have completed home rehabilitations in Keweenaw County, and are working their way into Houghton, and then Baraga and Iron Counties.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.