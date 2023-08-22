Wells man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Alex James Wigand, 32, of Wells
Alex James Wigand, 32, of Wells(WLUC)
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
WELLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A 32-year-old man from Wells has been arrested for child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Alex James Wigand following an investigation that was initiated when it was learned that he was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

According to the MSP, a search of Wigand’s residence resulted in digital evidence being seized. He was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Wigand was arraigned in the 94th District Court on Aug. 17. If convicted, Wigand faces up to 10 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession and up to 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit was assisted by the MSP Gladstone Post, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

