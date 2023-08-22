WATCH: Miles for the Mind mental health walk preview, Superior Central football preseason

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at the upcoming Miles for the Mind mental health awareness walk in Ishpeming, Superior Central preparing for its upcoming season opener, seven Upper Michigan men who are facing charges after an undercover child sex crime operation and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 21, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Packers-Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury
Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.
1 injured in 5-vehicle rollover crash in Portage Township
$100,000 has been raised to benefit Cal Carlson, a Yooper fighting ALS.
Fundraising for Cal Carlson, Yooper fighting ALS, tops $100k
ANF - Plane Crash
Gladstone man killed in Waupaca County plane crash identified
According to the Marquette County Prosecutors Office, the operation targeted suspects that...
7 charged with child sexually abusive activity after multi-agency undercover operation in Forsyth Township

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Miles for the Mind mental health walk preview, Superior Central football preseason
Search efforts for a new superintendent include public feedback, a MASB zoom workshop and...
Michael Lancour appointed as Hancock School Board vice president, superintendent search continues
The free 12-week program will focus on building resilience in kids through evidence-based...
Move UP to encourage highschoolers to talk about mental health
This is one of the first districts in the U.P. to start a new school year.
North Dickinson County School year begins