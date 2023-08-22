WATCH: Miles for the Mind mental health walk preview, Superior Central football preseason

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at the upcoming Miles for the Mind mental health awareness walk in Ishpeming, Superior Central preparing for its upcoming season opener, seven Upper Michigan men who are facing charges after an undercover child sex crime operation and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 21, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.