WATCH: Interview with crime journalist Chris Hansen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Clint McLeod sat down with Journalist Chris Hansen over Zoom on Tuesday.

Chris Hansen is best known for his work on the television series To Catch a Predator with NBC Dateline. He has been in the U.P. for the last few weeks embedded in an undercover operation to film and confront suspects for the show Takedown with Chris Hansen, which is streamed on TruBlu.

“The first episode is going to feature a 61-year-old who drove all the way out, like two hours from Newberry, after a sexually explicit conversation with somebody he thought was a 15-year-old girl,” Hansen said.

Hansen says the process of catching predators on camera is worth it in the end.

“There’s a moment where you may start to feel sorry for this guy because he apologizes profusely and he’s afraid, but guess what? If he walked into a house, and there was a 15-year-old girl there, and I wasn’t there and the Marquette County task force wasn’t there, what do you think would’ve happened?” Hansen said. “It would’ve been the rape of a child.”

“Yeah, there’s a tendency in some of these cases to have some sympathy or some empathy, but the reality is we prevented a felony.”

Hansen says he enjoyed working with U.P. law enforcement through this process.

“Working with the law enforcement was an incredible experience,” Hansen said. “Highly professional, polished. Really first rate.”

The first episode is expected to be available Thursday, Aug. 24 through watchtrublu.com or the TruBlu mobile app.

